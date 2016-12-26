WATCH: Chiefs security guard's clutch tackle on a stupid fan

Dec 25, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; A Denver Broncos fan runs onto the field and is tackled by security during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 33-10. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Denny Medley, Denny Medley)

A security guard at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City may have had the best takedown of the day after a crazy fan ran out onto the field during Sunday's Chiefs-Broncos game.

The first video show the tackle from the stands...

Just the latest Bronco to get tackled tonight. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/JA98It7WUD — Jordan Airington (@AirJ96) December 26, 2016

While another shows the pursuit from the field level...