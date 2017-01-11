UT men lose to TCU

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- TCU snapped a 30-year, 14-game streak of futility Wednesday night.
Vladimir Brodziansky scored 19 points, including the go-ahead basket with 50 seconds remaining, to lead the Horned Frogs to a 64-61 victory over Texas, their first in Austin since 1987.
The last time they won here, 70-54 on Feb. 18, 1987, all-Southwest Conference guard Jamie Dixon produced 18 points and nine assists, according to a TCU spokesman.
Now Dixon, 51, is the Horned Frogs' first-year coach after a 13-year run at Pittsburgh.
Speaking of the losing streak in Austin, Dixon said, ''I didn't know it had been that long. I didn't know I was that old. I didn't know how many times we had played during that time. It doesn't mean a thing to me. It's about the future.''
The future is looking better for TCU (13-3, 2-2 Big 12). The 6-foot-11 Brodziansky, a sophomore, praised guards Alex Robinson (seven assists) and Jaylen Fisher (three), a sophomore and freshman, respectively, for their work helping him score against Texas.
''We have great point guards,'' Brodziansky said. ''They do a nice job finding us inside.''
Fisher scored 16 points. Junior Kenrich Williams, a wing player who leads the Big 12 in rebounding, grabbed 13 rebounds against Texas - including a tip-in that gave TCU a one-point lead with 1:30 left.
Jarrett Allen led Texas with 18 points.
Kerwin Roach Jr. gave Texas (7-9, 1-3) a one-point lead with a driving shot with 1:13 remaining. After Brodziansky put TCU back ahead, Roach missed a layup before Fisher added two free throws. Eric Davis Jr. missed a potential tying 3-pointer with eight seconds left.
TCU went scoreless for more than five minutes, and without a field goal for nearly seven, in the second half, and trailed by seven with less than nine minutes remaining. Then they made a 12-0 push, including six points by Brodziansky, as Texas went scoreless for 5:33.
''They played harder than us,'' Allen said. ''They wanted it more.''
