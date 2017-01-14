UT comes up short vs West Virginia

Erwin Center

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Teyvon Myers scored 16 points and No. 10 West Virginia avoided one of the bigger upsets of the Big 12 season so far with a 74-72 win Saturday over short-handed Texas.

Jevon Carter added 15 points for the Mountaineers (15-2, 4-1 Big 12), including two free throws in the final seconds that gave West Virginia a four-point lead.

Jarrett Allen scored 19 points for the Longhorns (7-10, 1-4) and his put-back basket with 1.1 seconds left gave Texas a final desperate chance. But after Myers missed two free throws, Allen’s final cross-court short never made it to the basket.

The tough win came just a few days after West Virginia routed No. 1 Baylor at home and keeps the Mountaineers within a game of Big 12 leader No. 2 Kansas.

Texas played without leading scorer Tevin Mack, who was suspended indefinitely this week for an unspecified violation of team rules. It was his second suspension of the season for the sophomore, who missed the first game for a rules violation during the offseason.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.