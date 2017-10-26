UT 2018 football schedule

The 2018 football schedule for the Longhorns has been released. And while some dates and times could still change for television purposes, there is one glaring change that UT fans have noticed. A Thanksgiving trip to Kansas.
Sept 1 - at Maryland
Sept 8 - Tulsa
Sept 15 - USC
Sept 22 - TCU
Sept 29 - at Kansas State
Oct 6 - OU in Dallas
Oct 13 - Baylor
Oct 20 - off
Oct 27 - at Oklahoma State
Nov 3 - West Virginia
Nov 10 - at Texas Tech
Nov 17 - Iowa State
Nov 23 (Friday) - at Kansas
Dec 1 - Big 12 Championship Game
Texas has played home games on Thanksgiving weekend every year since Texas A&M left for the SEC. Before that, A&M was a traditional Thanksgiving weekend opponent. There were some years when Baylor was the opponent, either on Thanksgiving or the Saturday after the holiday.
A quick scan of past UT football schedules shows no out of state trips for Thanksgiving weekend in UT football history.
