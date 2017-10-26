UT 2018 football schedule

(Photo: KVUE)

The 2018 football schedule for the Longhorns has been released. And while some dates and times could still change for television purposes, there is one glaring change that UT fans have noticed. A Thanksgiving trip to Kansas.

Sept 1 - at Maryland

Sept 8 - Tulsa

Sept 15 - USC

Sept 22 - TCU

Sept 29 - at Kansas State

Oct 6 - OU in Dallas

Oct 13 - Baylor

Oct 20 - off

Oct 27 - at Oklahoma State

Nov 3 - West Virginia

Nov 10 - at Texas Tech

Nov 17 - Iowa State

Nov 23 (Friday) - at Kansas

Dec 1 - Big 12 Championship Game

Texas has played home games on Thanksgiving weekend every year since Texas A&M left for the SEC. Before that, A&M was a traditional Thanksgiving weekend opponent. There were some years when Baylor was the opponent, either on Thanksgiving or the Saturday after the holiday.

A quick scan of past UT football schedules shows no out of state trips for Thanksgiving weekend in UT football history.

