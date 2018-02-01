UIL Realignment announced

FOOTBALL AND 2018-19 BASKETBALL
CONFERENCE 6A
1
District
El Paso Americas
El Paso Coronado
El Paso Franklin
El Paso Montwood
El Paso Pebble Hills
El Paso Socorro
2
District
Amarillo Tascosa
Midland
Midland Lee
Odessa
Odessa Permian
Wolfforth Frenship
3
District
Abilene
Euless Trinity
Haltom City Haltom
Hurst Bell
N Richland Hills
Richland
San Angelo Central
Weatherford
4
District
Arlington
Arlington Bowie
Arlington Houston
Arlington Lamar
Arlington Martin
Ft Worth Paschal
Ft Worth Trimble Tech
FW Young Men's
Leadership Acad
+
FW Young Women's
Leadership
*
North Crowley
5
District
Denton Guyer
Keller
Keller Central
Keller Fossil Ridge
Keller Timber Creek
Northwest Eaton
Northwest Nelson
Southlake Carroll
6
District
Coppell
Irving
Irving MacArthur
Irving Nimitz
Lewisville
Lewisville Flower
Mound
Lewisville Hebron
Lewisville Marcus
7
District
Cedar Hill
De Soto
Grand Prairie
Mansfield
Mansfield Lake Ridge
Mansfield Summit
South Grand Prairie
Waxahachie
8
District
Dallas Molina
Dallas Skyline
Dallas White
Duncanville
Richardson
Richardson Berkner
Richardson Lake
Highlands
Richardson Pearce
9
District
Allen
Dallas Jesuit
+
McKinney
McKinney Boyd
Plano
Plano East
Plano West
Prosper
10
District
Garland
Garland Lakeview Cent
Garland Naaman Forest
Garland Rowlett
Garland Sachse
North Garland
South Garland
Wylie
11
District
Longview
Mesquite
Mesquite Horn
North Mesquite
Rockwall
Rockwall-Heath
Tyler Lee
12
District
Belton
Copperas Cove
Killeen
Killeen Ellison
Killeen Harker Heights
Killeen Shoemaker
Temple
Waco
Waco Midway
13
District
Austin Vandegrift
Cedar Park Vista Ridge
Leander
Pflugerville Hendrickson
Round Rock
Round Rock McNeil
Round Rock Stony Pt.
Round Rock Westwood
RR Cedar Ridge
14
District
Bridgeland
Bryan
Cyp. Lakes
Cyp. Park
Cyp. Ranch
Cyp. Springs
Cyp. Woods
Langham Creek
Tomball Memorial
15
District
Conroe
Conroe Oak Ridge
Conroe The Woodlands
Conroe Woodlands
College Park
Klein
Klein Cain
Klein Collins
Klein Forest
Klein Oak
16
District
Houston Aldine
Houston Benjamin Davis
Sr
Houston Eisenhower
Houston MacArthur
Houston Nimitz
Spring
Spring DeKaney
Spring Westfield
17
District
Cy-Fair
Cyp. Creek
Cyp. Ridge
Cypress Falls
Houston Memorial
Houston Northbrook
Houston Spring Woods
Houston Stratford
Jersey Village
18
District
H Bellaire
H Chavez
H Heights
H Lamar
H Math Sci. & Tech
H Mickey Leland
College Prep Acad
+
H Westbury
H Westside
19
District
Katy
Katy Cinco Ranch
Katy Mayde Creek
Katy Morton Ranch
Katy Seven Lakes
Katy Taylor
Katy Tompkins
20
District
Fort Bend Austin
Fort Bend Bush
Fort Bend Clements
Fort Bend Dulles
Fort Bend Elkins
Fort Bend Kempner
Fort Bend Ridge Point
Fort Bend Travis
21
District
Baytown Sterling
Beaumont ISD New
School
Beaumont West Brook
Channelview
Deer Park
Galena Park North Shore
La Porte
Sheldon King
22
District
Humble
Humble Atascocita
Humble Kingwood
Humble Summer Creek
Pasadena
Pasadena Dobie
Pasadena Memorial
Pasadena Rayburn
Pasadena South Houston
23
District
Alief Elsik
Alief Hastings
Alief Taylor
Clute Brazoswood
Houston Strake Jesuit
+
Pearland
Pearland Dawson
Richmond George
Ranch
24
District
Alvin
Dickinson
Frndswd Clear Brook
Houston Clear Lake
LC Clear Creek
LC Clear Falls
LC Clear Springs
25
District
Austin
Austin Akins
Austin Anderson
Austin Bowie
Austin Lake Travis
Austin Westlake
Buda Hays
Del Valle
Kyle Lehman
26
District
Cibolo Steele
Comal Canyon
Comal Smithson Valley
Converse Judson
New Braunfels
San Antonio E. Central
San Marcos
Schertz Clemens
27
District
San Antonio Churchill
San Antonio Johnson
San Antonio Lee
San Antonio MacArthur
San Antonio Madison
San Antonio Reagan
San Antonio Roosevelt
South San Antonio
28
District
Northside Brandeis
Northside Brennan
Northside Clark
Northside Holmes
Northside Jay
Northside Marshall
Northside O'Connor
Northside Stevens
Northside Taft
Northside Warren
29
District
Del Rio
Eagle Pass
Laredo Alexander
Laredo Johnson
Laredo Nixon
Laredo United
Laredo United South
30
District
La Joya
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
McAllen
McAllen Memorial
McAllen Rowe
Mission
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo
PSJA North
31
District
Donna North
Edinburg
Edinburg Economedes
Edinburg North
Edinburg Vela
Weslaco
Weslaco East
32
District
Brownsville Hanna
Brownsville Rivera
Harlingen
Harlingen South
Los Fresnos
San Benito
FOOTBALL
CONFERENCE 5A DIVISION 1
2018-20 OFFICIAL DISTRICT ALIGNMENT
1
District
El Paso Bel Air
El Paso Chapin
El Paso Del Valle
El Paso Eastlake
El Paso Eastwood
El Paso El Dorado
2
District
Abilene Cooper
Amarillo
Amarillo Caprock
Amarillo Palo Duro
Lubbock
Lubbock Coronado
Lubbock Monterey
3
District
Azle
Crowley
Ft Worth Arlington Hts
Ft Worth Boswell
Ft Worth South Hills
FW Chisholm Trail
Granbury
Saginaw
White Settlement Brewer
4
District
Carrollton Creekview
Carrollton Smith
Carrollton Turner
Colleyville Heritage
Denton
Denton Ryan
Grapevine
N Richland Hills
Birdville
5
District
Frisco Centennial
Frisco Heritage
Frisco Independence
Frisco Liberty
Frisco Lone Star
Frisco Wakeland
Lewisville The Colony
Little Elm
6
District
Dallas Adams
Dallas Highland Park
Dallas Samuell
Dallas Sunset
Dallas Wilson
Lancaster
Mansfield Legacy
Mansfield Timberview
7
District
McKinney North
Mesquite Poteet
Sherman
Texarkana Texas
Tyler
West Mesquite
Wylie East
8
District
College Station
Conroe Caney Creek
Lufkin
Magnolia
Magnolia West
Tomball
Waller
Willis
9
District
Baytown Goose Crk
Mem
Galena Park
H Austin
H Wisdom
Humble Kingwood Park
New Caney
New Caney Porter
Port Arthur Memorial
10
District
Alvin Shadow Creek
Angleton
Fort Bend Hightower
Friendswood
Galveston Ball
Richmond Foster
Rosenberg Terry
Texas City
11
District
Cedar Park
Georgetown
Hutto
Leander Rouse
Manor
Pflugerville
Pflugerville Connally
12
District
Austin Crockett
Austin Johnson
Austin Lanier
Austin McCallum
Austin Reagan
Austin Travis
Dripping Springs
Seguin
13
District
SA Brackenridge
SA Veterans Memorial
San Antonio Burbank
San Antonio Edison
San Antonio Highlands
San Antonio Houston
San Antonio Jefferson
San Antonio Lanier
San Antonio Wagner
14
District
Eagle Pass Winn
Laredo Martin
Northside Harlan
San Antonio Harlandale
San Antonio McCollum
San Antonio Southwest
Southwest Legacy
15
District
CC Carroll
CC Flour Bluff
CC Veterans Memorial
Corpus Christi King
Corpus Christi Miller
Corpus Christi Moody
Corpus Christi Ray
Victoria East
Victoria West
16
District
Brownsville Lopez
Brownsville Pace
Brownsville Porter
Brownsville Veterans
Memorial
Donna
La Joya Palmview
Mission Veterans
Memorial
PSJA Memorial
PSJA Southwest
Rio Grande City
FOOTBALL
CONFERENCE 5A DIVISION 2
2018-20 OFFICIAL DISTRICT ALIGNMENT
1
District
Canutillo
Clint Horizon
El Paso Hanks
El Paso Parkland
El Paso Riverside
El Paso Ysleta
2
District
El Paso
El Paso Andress
El Paso Austin
El Paso Bowie
El Paso Burges
El Paso Irvin
El Paso Jefferson
3
District
Abilene Wylie
Canyon Randall
Lubbock Cooper
Plainview
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls Rider
4
District
Ft Worth Carter-
Riverside
Ft Worth Eastern Hills
Ft Worth North Side
Ft Worth Polytechnic
Ft Worth Southwest
Ft Worth Wyatt
Northwest
5
District
Aledo
Arlington Seguin
Burleson
Burleson Centennial
Cleburne
Everman
Joshua
Midlothian
Waco University
6
District
Dallas Adamson
Dallas Conrad
Dallas Jefferson
Dallas Kimball
Dallas Seagoville
Dallas South Oak Cliff
Dallas Spruce
Red Oak
7
District
Denison
Denton Braswell
Frisco
Frisco Lebanon Trail
Frisco Memorial
Frisco Reedy
Lake Dallas
Lucas Lovejoy
Princeton
8
District
Corsicana
Ennis
Forney
Greenville
Kaufman
North Forney
Royse City
Sulphur Springs
Terrell
9
District
Hallsville
Jacksonville
Lindale
Longview Pine Tree
Marshall
Mount Pleasant
Nacogdoches
Whitehouse
10
District
Bryan Rudder
Cleveland
College Station A&M
Consolidated
Huntsville
Katy Paetow
Montgomery
Montgomery Lake Creek
Rosenberg Lamar Cons
11
District
Fort Bend Marshall
Fort Bend Willowridge
H Madison
H Milby
H Northside
H Sharpstown
H Sterling
H Waltrip
Manvel
12
District
Baytown Lee
Crosby
Dayton
Mt Belvieu Barbers Hill
Nederland
Port Neches-Groves
Santa Fe
Vidor
13
District
Bastrop
Bastrop Cedar Creek
Brenham
Elgin
Georgetown East View
Leander Glenn
Marble Falls
Pflugerville Weiss
14
District
Boerne Champion
Castroville Medina
Valley
Kerrville Tivy
Lockhart
SA Alamo Heights
San Antonio Kennedy
San Antonio Memorial
Uvalde
15
District
Alice
CC Calallen
CC Tuloso-Midway
Floresville
Gregory-Portland
Port Lavaca Calhoun
San Antonio Southside
Somerset
16
District
Edcouch-Elsa
Laredo Cigarroa
Mercedes
Mission Sharyland
Pharr Valley View
Roma
Sharyland Pioneer
FOOTBALL
CONFERENCE 4A DIVISION 1
2018-20 OFFICIAL DISTRICT ALIGNMENT
1
District
Clint
Clint Mountain View
Fabens
San Elizario
2
District
Andrews
Big Spring
San Angelo Lake View
Seminole
3
District
Canyon
Dumas
Hereford
Pampa
4
District
Burkburnett
Decatur
Gainesville
Mineral Wells
Springtown
Wichita Falls Hirschi
5
District
Brownwood
China Spring
Gatesville
Stephenville
Waco La Vega
6
District
Ft Worth Benbrook
Ft Worth Dunbar
Ft Worth Western Hills
FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Kennedale
Lake Worth
River Oaks Castleberry
7
District
Anna
Argyle
Celina
Melissa
Paris
Paris North Lamar
Sanger
8
District
Alvarado
Carrollton Ranchview
Dallas Carter
Dallas Hillcrest
Dallas Hutchins
Dallas Pinkston
North Dallas
9
District
Athens
Crandall
Mabank
Midlothian Heritage
Quinlan Ford
Waxahachie Life
10
District
Carthage
Henderson
Kilgore
Palestine
Tyler Chapel Hill
Van
11
District
Bridge City
Huffman Hargrave
Livingston
Lumberton
Orange Little Cypress-
Mauriceville
Splendora
12
District
H Furr
H North Forest
H Wheatley
H Worthing
H Yates
Navasota
Stafford
13
District
Bay City
El Campo
Freeport Brazosport
Lamar Fulshear
Needville
Sealy
West Columbia
Columbia
14
District
Burnet
Comal Canyon Lake
Fredericksburg
Lampasas
Liberty Hill
Taylor
15
District
Beeville Jones
Boerne
Gonzales
La Vernia
Pleasanton
16
District
Hidalgo Early College
Kingsville King
La Feria
Rio Grande City Grulla
Zapata
FOOTBALL
CONFERENCE 4A DIVISION 2
2018-20 OFFICIAL DISTRICT ALIGNMENT
1
District
Fort Stockton
Lamesa
Midland Greenwood
Monahans
Pecos
Snyder
Sweetwater
2
District
Borger
Dalhart
Levelland
Lubbock Estacado
Perryton
3
District
Aubrey
Bridgeport
Graham
Iowa Park
Krum
Vernon
4
District
Ferris
Glen Rose
Godley
Hillsboro
Venus
5
District
Caddo Mills
Dallas Lincoln
Dallas Roosevelt
Farmersville
Nevada Community
Sunnyvale
6
District
Gilmer
Longview Spring Hill
Pittsburg
Tex. Liberty-Eylau
Texarkana Pleasant
Grove
7
District
Brownsboro
Bullard
Canton
Rusk
Wills Point
8
District
Fairfield
Lorena
Madisonville
Mexia
Robinson
Salado
Waco Connally
9
District
Center
Cleveland Tarkington
Huntington
Jasper
Shepherd
10
District
Hamshire-Fannett
Hardin-Jefferson
Liberty
Silsbee
West Orange-Stark
11
District
H Kashmere
H Scarborough
H Washington
La Marque
Sweeny
Wharton
12
District
Bellville
Caldwell
Giddings
La Grange
Royal
Smithville
13
District
Austin Eastside Memorial
Bandera
Cuero
Geronimo Navarro
Llano
Wimberley
14
District
Carrizo Springs
Crystal City
Devine
Hondo
Pearsall
Poteet
15
District
Corpus Christi West Oso
Ingleside
Orange Grove
Robstown
Rockport-Fulton
Sinton
16
District
Port Isabel
Progreso
Raymondville
Rio Hondo
FOOTBALL
CONFERENCE 3A DIVISION 2
2018-20 OFFICIAL DISTRICT ALIGNMENT
1
District
Alpine
Anthony
Big Lake Reagan Co.
Crane
2
District
Abernathy
Coahoma
Colorado City Colorado
Idalou
Lubbock Roosevelt
Stanton
3
District
Canadian
Childress
Dimmitt
Friona
Spearman
Tulia
4
District
Anson
Ballinger
Bangs
Cisco
Coleman
Merkel
San Angelo Grape Creek
San Angelo TLC
Academy
5
District
Callisburg
Gunter
Henrietta
Holliday
Nocona
Sadler S & S Cons.
Wichita Falls City View
6
District
Comanche
Dublin
Jacksboro
Millsap
Rio Vista
Tolar
7
District
Blooming Grove
Buffalo
Dallas Gateway Charter
Academy
Edgewood
Mildred
Palmer
Rice
Scurry-Rosser
8
District
Clifton
Florence
Hamilton
Lexington
Rogers
9
District
Bells
Blue Ridge
Cooper
Leonard
Paris Chisum
Pattonville Prairiland
Whitewright
10
District
Alba-Golden
Arp
Big Sandy Harmony
Frankston
Grand Saline
Quitman
Troup
Winona
11
District
Daingerfield
De Kalb
Diana New Diana
Elysian Fields
Omaha Pewitt
Ore City
Queen City
Waskom
12
District
Anderson-Shiro
Corrigan-Camden
Hemphill
Kountze
New Waverly
Newton
13
District
Blanco
Brady
Comfort
Ingram Moore
Johnson City LBJ
Sonora
14
District
Bloomington
Danbury
East Bernard
El Maton Tidehaven
Ganado
Schulenburg
Van Vleck
15
District
Dilley
Natalia
Nixon Smiley
Poth
Skidmore-Tynan
Stockdale
16
District
Banquete
Corpus Christi London
Hebbronville
Monte Alto
Odem
Santa Rosa
Taft
FOOTBALL
CONFERENCE 2A DIVISION 1
2018-20 OFFICIAL DISTRICT ALIGNMENT
1
District
Amarillo Highland Park
Boys Ranch
Panhandle
Sanford-Fritch
Stinnett West Texas
Sunray
2
District
Floydada
Hale Center
New Deal
Olton
Post
Sundown
3
District
Forsan
Hawley
Ozona
Stamford
Winters
4
District
Alvord
Chico
Lindsay
Olney
Seymour
5
District
Celeste
Collinsville
Tom Bean
Trenton
Valley View
6
District
Bogata Rivercrest
Como-Pickton
Honey Grove
Quinlan Boles
Wolfe City
7
District
Crawford
De Leon
Goldthwaite
Hico
San Saba
Valley Mills
8
District
Axtell
Bosqueville
Bruceville-Eddy
Italy
Itasca
Moody
Riesel
9
District
Cayuga
Centerville
Jewett Leon
Kerens
Malakoff Cross Roads
Normangee
10
District
Alto
Big Sandy
Cushing
Gladewater Union
Grove
Hawkins
Price Carlisle
11
District
Beckville
Garrison
Harleton
Joaquin
Linden-Kildare
Tenaha
Timpson
12
District
Deweyville
Groveton
Hull-Daisetta
San Augustine
Shelbyville
West Sabine
13
District
Hearne
Holland
Marlin
Milano
Rosebud-Lott
Thorndale
Thrall
14
District
Brackettville Brackett
Center Point
Harper
Junction
Mason
Sabinal
15
District
Kenedy
Shiner
Wallis Brazos
Weimar
Yorktown
16
District
Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco
Freer
Refugio
Riviera Kaufer
Santa Maria
Three Rivers
FOOTBALL
CONFERENCE 2A DIVISION 2
2018-20 OFFICIAL DISTRICT ALIGNMENT
1
District
Iraan
McCamey
Van Horn
Wink
2
District
Bovina
Farwell
Plains
Seagraves
Sudan
Earth Springlake
3
District
Clarendon
Gruver
Stratford
Vega
Booker
Claude
4
District
Lockney
Ralls
Smyer
Tahoka
Crosbyton
New Home
5
District
Memphis
Quanah
Wellington
Wheeler
Munday
Shamrock
6
District
Archer City
Electra
Petrolia
Santo
Windthorst
Ranger
7
District
Albany
Cross Plains
Haskell
Roscoe Collegiate
Baird
Hamlin
Roby
8
District
Christoval
Eldorado
Miles
Menard
Mertzon Irion County
Rocksprings
9
District
Campbell
Cumby
Era
Muenster
Tioga
10
District
Clarksville
Detroit
Maud
Mount Enterprise
Overton
Simms Bowie
11
District
Dawson
Frost
Hubbard
Mart
Meridian
Wortham
12
District
Colmesneil
Evadale
Grapeland
Lovelady
Sabine Pass
Saratoga West Hardin
Burkeville
13
District
Bremond
Chilton
Granger
Iola
Bartlett
14
District
Burton
Flatonia
Louise
Snook
Somerville
15
District
Charlotte
Falls City
La Pryor
Pettus
D’Hanis
Runge
16
District
Agua Dulce
Benavides
La Villa
Premont
Woodsboro
Bruni
