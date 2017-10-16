Tom Herman not happy with 3-3 at halfway point

The Texas Longhorns are at the halfway point of the season with a 3-3 record to show for it.

Head coach Tom Herman said he's not happy with the wins and losses nor did he think they'd be at this point.

"We're here for a reason and that's to rebuild a program. We know that's going to take time, we also want to win right now," Herman said.

The schedule doesn't get any easier. Saturday the Longhorns host No. 10 Oklahoma State, with a road game at No. 4 TCU two weeks away.

