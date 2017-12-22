Three Longhorns suspended from playing Texas Bowl

AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Derek Kerstetter #68 of the Texas Longhorns congratulates Armanti Foreman #3 after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. (Photo: Tim Warner, 2017 Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Three University of Texas Football Players won't be playing at the Texas Bowl next week in Houston.

According to Coach Tom Herman, Junior Tight End Garrett Gray, Sophomore Wide Receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Freshman Running Back Toneil Carter violated team rules.

Although, Coach Herman did not specify immediately what the violations entailed.

The Longhorns will play the University of Missouri Tigers at the NRG Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. Central on ESPN.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

