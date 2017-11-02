Thousands of Astros fans waited outside Acadamy for 2017 World Series gear

HOUSTON - The Astros historic World Series win last night brought joy to all Astros fans, but it also brought lots of sales to Academy Sports and Outdoors, the Astros official sporting goods retailer.

In Houston alone, thousands of fans lined up outside Academy stores to be some of the first to be decked out in the official 2017 World Series gear. Some fans even waited for more than four hours while another fan crossed off game seven on a poster keeping track of the Astros' victories.

It might be 7:30 a.m., but Astros fans are packed outside this Academy in Houston waiting to get in and get their championship gear! pic.twitter.com/wuyHf0Lo6k — Jay Wallis (@KVUEJayWallis) November 2, 2017

Academy employees pulled an all-nighter opening boxes of the official T-shirts, hats and other gear for fans wanting to sport their Astros pride as soon as possible.

If you are not a fan of long lines, you can find the official World Series gear on the Academy website.

The shirts retail at $28 while the hats come in at $32.

