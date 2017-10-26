Texas women preseason #6

AUSTIN, Texas – The University of Texas women’s basketball team is ranked No. 6 in the 2017-18 USA Today Preseason Top-25 Coaches Poll, which was announced on Thursday.
The Longhorns, under the direction of sixth-year head coach Karen Aston, have made three consecutive NCAA Sweet 16 appearances and are coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Big 12 Conference. Texas totaled a 25-9 record and a No 14 final national ranking a year ago, as the Longhorns have posted 20 or more victories in four consecutive seasons.
Texas returns senior starters Ariel Atkins and Brooke McCarty, both of whom were selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. McCarty was the 2017 Big 12 Player of the Year and both were First-Team All-Big 12 honorees a year ago. The duo is 80-25 (.762) through three seasons on the Forty Acres and will be joined by fellow senior Audrey-Ann Caron-Goudreau.
The Longhorns return 10 letterwinners from a year ago and also welcome junior center Jatarie White, who transferred from the University of South Carolina and had to sit out last season due to NCAA transfer rules. White has been recognized as the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year.
Texas returns to action on Sunday, November 5 when it plays host to Oklahoma City University, the 2017 NAIA Division I National Champion, in an exhibition game at the Frank Erwin Center. The Longhorns open the 2017-18 regular season on Sunday, November 12, hosting Stetson.
USA TODAY PRESEASON TOP-25 COACHES POLL
1. UConn
2. South Carolina
3. Baylor
4. Mississippi State
5. Notre Dame
6. Texas
7. UCLA
8. Ohio State
9. Stanford
10. Louisville
11. Oregon
12. Duke
13. Maryland
14. Florida State
15. West Virginia
16. Missouri
17. Oregon State
18. Tennessee
19. Marquette
20. DePaul
21. Oklahoma
22. South Florida
23. Michigan
24. Miami
T25. California
T25. Washington
