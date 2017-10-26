Texas women preseason #6

GLENDALE, AZ - MARCH 31: A Final Four basketball goes through the hoop during practice ahead of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium on March 31, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2017 Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas – The University of Texas women’s basketball team is ranked No. 6 in the 2017-18 USA Today Preseason Top-25 Coaches Poll, which was announced on Thursday.

The Longhorns, under the direction of sixth-year head coach Karen Aston, have made three consecutive NCAA Sweet 16 appearances and are coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Big 12 Conference. Texas totaled a 25-9 record and a No 14 final national ranking a year ago, as the Longhorns have posted 20 or more victories in four consecutive seasons.

Texas returns senior starters Ariel Atkins and Brooke McCarty, both of whom were selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team. McCarty was the 2017 Big 12 Player of the Year and both were First-Team All-Big 12 honorees a year ago. The duo is 80-25 (.762) through three seasons on the Forty Acres and will be joined by fellow senior Audrey-Ann Caron-Goudreau.

The Longhorns return 10 letterwinners from a year ago and also welcome junior center Jatarie White, who transferred from the University of South Carolina and had to sit out last season due to NCAA transfer rules. White has been recognized as the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

Texas returns to action on Sunday, November 5 when it plays host to Oklahoma City University, the 2017 NAIA Division I National Champion, in an exhibition game at the Frank Erwin Center. The Longhorns open the 2017-18 regular season on Sunday, November 12, hosting Stetson.

USA TODAY PRESEASON TOP-25 COACHES POLL

1. UConn

2. South Carolina

3. Baylor

4. Mississippi State

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas

7. UCLA

8. Ohio State

9. Stanford

10. Louisville

11. Oregon

12. Duke

13. Maryland

14. Florida State

15. West Virginia

16. Missouri

17. Oregon State

18. Tennessee

19. Marquette

20. DePaul

21. Oklahoma

22. South Florida

23. Michigan

24. Miami

T25. California

T25. Washington



© 2017 KVUE-TV