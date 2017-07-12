Texas Stars release 2017-18 schedule

texas stars hockey (Photo: KVUE)

CEDAR PARK, Texas – The MLB All-Star Game is in the books, so it’s time to start thinking about hockey!

The Texas Stars, AHL affiliate for the Dallas Stars, released their 2017-18 schedule on Tuesday. The Stars will have 28 Friday or Saturday home games, including seven against the San Antonio Rampage, their I-35 rival.

The longest home stand for the Stars will a five-game stint Dec. 5-16 when they host the Iowa Wild, Bakersfield Condors, Ontario Reign (twice) and Cleveland Monsters.

Texas missed the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2016-17, finishing that season with 73 points. The Grand Rapids Griffins won the Calder Cup, and will play three games in Cedar Park against the Stars during the upcoming season. TAP HERE for the full schedule (will open as a pdf document).

Single-game tickets for the season will go on sale later this summer. Full season, 24-game and 12-game plans are already on sale. TAP HERE for more information about tickets.

