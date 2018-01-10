Texas splits with TCU

KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 08: Andrew Jones #1 of the Texas Longhorns shoots over Keenan Evans #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first round of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament at the Sprint Center on March 8, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Jericho Sims made a free throw with 5 seconds left, then Texas watched as TCU's Jaylen Fisher missed a layup off the rim at the final buzzer to send the Longhorns to a 99-98 win over the 16th-ranked Horned Frogs in double overtime on Wednesday night.



Sims had missed his second free throw and the Horned Frogs got the play they wanted with Fisher driving the lane for a point-blank layup that somehow bounced out.



Texas got it biggest win of the season hours after the school announced that sophomore guard Andrew Jones has been diagnosed with leukemia and has started treatment. Further details on his diagnosis and condition have not been released.



TCU had rallied from 13 down in the second half and led 94-90 in the second overtime. The game was tied at 98 when Desmond Bane of TCU missed a shot and Kenrich Williams fouled Sims on the rebound.



Eric Davis scored 22 points to lead Texas (11-5, 2-2 Big 12). Williams scored 26 for TCU (13-3, 1-3), which made 15 3-pointers but none in the second overtime.



BIG PICTURE



TCU: The Horned Frogs have been in a dogfight in every Big 12 game and all three losses have been by four points or less. They will have to start winning these to get themselves out of the bottom of the Big 12 after such a strong start to the season.



Texas: The Longhorns got a big win but face a tough season without Jones. He was a leader and his presence will be missed on the court and in the locker room in a season that was supposed to be a big turnaround from a last-place finish in the Big 12. Coach Shaka Smart will be leaned on not just as a coach, but as a father figure to pull his team through the season.



UP NEXT



TCU plays at No. 9 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Texas plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday.



Ft Worth, Texas (AP) - Kianna Ray made two free throws with 6 seconds left and TCU beat a Top 10 team for the first time in more than eight years, upsetting No. 7 Texas 79-77 on Wednesday night.



Ray was fouled by Ariel Atkins on a drive to the basket. That came after Atkins tied the game, and the second time in the final 38 seconds the two traded baskets. Atkins had made a short runner in the lane before Ray's open 3-pointer put Frogs up 77-75.



A final desperation 3 by Lashann Higgs was way off the mark as the game ended.



Jordan Moore led TCU (11-5, 2-3 Big 12) with 19 points, and Ray had 17. Toree Thompson had 13 points and Amy Okonkwo had 12.



Atkins had 25 points, and Higgs 18 for the Longhorns (13-2, 4-1). They had won six straight.



TCU had lost its last 13 games against ranked teams, and hadn't beaten a Top 10 team since a 56-54 home victory over No. 10 Texas A&M on Dec. 12, 2009.



BIG PICTURE



Texas: The Longhorns were streaky shooters, making eight in a row early and having those 11 misses in a row in the second quarter. Twice in the third quarter, they made four in a row.



TCU: The Frogs had been competitive in their Big 12 games. They led in the fourth quarter in two of their three losses, including against then-No. 9 West Virginia at home in their conference opener two weeks ago.



UP NEXT



Texas is home Saturday on Kansas, two days before No. 1 UConn visits the Longhorns for a Big Monday matchup.



TCU goes to West Virginia to play the No. 15 Mountaineers for the second time in just over two weeks. West Virginia was ranked ninth when it won the Big 12 opener for both teams 87-82 in Fort Worth on Dec. 28.



