Texas' offensive woes won't be corrected anytime soon

It's no secret the Texas defense is the pillar of the Longhorns team, but the offensive woes are so dire, Tom Herman believes it won't be fixed in the next three weeks.

The offensive unit ranks in the bottom half of the Big 12 conference in total offense (6th), passing offense (6th), rushing offense (7th), and scoring offense (8th).

That side of the ball has taken hits with various injuries to the offensive line, tight end and quarterback positions.

So, what can the 'Horns do at this point?

"Try like heck to try and make sure some of those deficiencies aren't exploited," Herman said.

© 2017 KVUE-TV