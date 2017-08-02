Close Texas LB Malik Jefferson stepping up in junior campaign Malik Jefferson still working to become a more vocal presence on defense. Stacy Slayden, KVUE 5:57 PM. CDT August 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Texas junior linebacker, Malik Jefferson, steps out of his comfort zone to become a vocal leader. © 2017 KVUE-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Wedding photographer wins $1M lawsuit Wells Fargo warning customers of nationwide scam Hearing tomorrow for Greg Kelley Chiari Malformation diagnoses on the rise Houston police: Wife shoots, kills husband after finding him with other woman Dog taken from home after burglary HPD: Wife charged after shooting, killing husband TX woman sneaks a protest banner into Capitol Scam victims left broke and brokenhearted Shark jumps onto fishing boat, stuns everyone More Stories Police: Man found dead in west Austin connected to… Aug. 2, 2017, 3:20 p.m. Day 1 of Greg Kelley hearing: Family members,… Aug. 2, 2017, 5:46 p.m. Greg Kelley: What we know about his case so far Jun. 2, 2017, 5:59 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs