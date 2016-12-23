Texans have few options with Osweiler

Dec 18, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans may be having the biggest case of buyer’s remorse of anyone this holiday season after they sank $72 million into now backup quarterback Brock Osweiler in the 2016 offseason. The problem for the Texans is there’s not a lot they can do about the benched quarterback and his salary.

Osweiler came to the Texans in the offseason as the team’s top free agent acquisition. He was expected to be the Texans’ quarterback of the future and lead the team to the playoffs. He was coming off a solid showing in Denver where he filled in admirably for Peyton Manning in 2015.

However, Denver was more than willing to let Osweiler walk rather than try to compete with what the Texans were willing to pay, 4-years and $72 million. While that sent up red flags to some fans, the Texans had their quarterback and Denver moved on to two draft picks to run their offense.

After 14 games, Osweiler has gone from starter and potential savior to being the highest paid clipboard holder (or Microsoft Surface Pro 4 holder) in the nation.

In his 14 games, Osweiler was 280-470 (59.6 completion percentage) for 2,704 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. His average yards per completion dropped from 7.15 in Denver in 2015 to just 5.75 as the starter in Houston.

ESPN’s quarterback rating pins Osweiler at 54.5 which puts him in the bottom third of the NFL as far as starting quarterbacks. For comparison, Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck has a 73.3 QBR, Marcus Mariota has a 66.0 QBR, and Blake Bortles has a 48.9 QBR, per ESPN’s numbers.

Pro Football Focus was even harsher on Osweiler, ranking him as the worst starting quarterback in the NFL this season, below players like rookie Jared Goff and benched Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. PFF gave Osweiler an overall grade of 40.9, but said there was still hope.

“The Texans continue to win despite Osweiler who ranks third in the league with 26 turnover-worthy throws and 29th in adjusted-completion percentage at 69.7%,” PFF wrote. “He showed better than this in Denver, so there is some hope he can turn it around, but Osweiler has looked uncomfortable and inaccurate all season.”

Even if the Texans wanted to move on from Osweiler after this season, there’s not a lot of room to maneuver. His $72 million contract features cap hits of $19 million next season and a dead cap charge of $25 million if he’s cut. He was guaranteed $37 million when he signed, his 2016 & 2017 salary, a 2016 roster bonus, and his $12 million signing bonus. So cutting Osweiler after one year would be a costly proposition for the Texans. In 2018, his cap hit jumps to $21 million, but his dead cap hit would drop to $6 million.

Osweiler is likely to get another year in Houston, but if new starter Tom Savage plays well in the final two games; the Texans could once again be looking at a quarterback competition heading into the 2017 season.