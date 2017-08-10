Instructional football league considering Austin for 2018

Screenshot from The Spring League promotional video. (Photo: Twitter: @TheSpringLeague)

AUSTIN – An instructional league and showcase for pro football hopefuls could come to Austin for its 2018 season.

According to KVUE’s partners at the Austin American-Statesman, CEO and founder of The Spring League Brian Woods has labeled Austin and the Circuit of the Americas as the “front runner” for next year.

“We’re considering five or six cities and looking for a multi-year deal, but Austin is clearly attractive to us for a number of reasons. You’ve got a strong football market, proximity to a good airport and ideal April weather in Texas,” Woods told the Statesman.

The news comes one day after the United Soccer League announced an Austin team will play at a new 5,000-seat stadium at COTA in 2019. COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein told the Statesman he wants to continue adding events at the track.

“COTA would be a great venue for the Spring League – or even an NFL training camp,” Epstein told the Statesman. “We intend to build out and bring in more sports events.”

The plan does run into the scheduling conflict with MotoGP, which is tentatively scheduled for April 19-23, 2018.

“We’ll have to check those dates,” Epstein told the Statesman, “but football isn’t played on the track so I’m hopeful it can work out.”

The league serves as a scouting event for the National Football League, allowing general managers, scouts and player personnel directors the opportunity to see every player in one setting. Players in the league are divided into four teams, and the season will consist of six games.

The Spring League was founded in 2016 and had its 2017 season at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.V. Woods also told the Statesman that he will tour a few others cities before announcing a final decision on where the league will play in 2018.

