Six Leander Lions Celebrate National Signing Day

A half dozen Leander Lions inked letters of intent this morning beginning with Alex Hensley, who will play football at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon.

A pair Lady Lions soccer players will continue their careers. Madison Mallach at St. Edward's in Austin and Marrissa Porris at Colorado State University.

Emily Walton will play softball at Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri.

A pair of Lady Lion basketball stars will play on the college level. Kassadre Sanders at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton and Alyssa McByers is headed to Webster University in Missouri.

