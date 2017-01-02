Samaje Perine becomes OU's career leading rusher

Hendrickson High School graduate, Samaje Perine entered Monday night's Sugar Bowl needing 83-yards rushing to surpass Oklahoma legendary running back, Billy Sims career rushing record of 4,118 yards.
Perine became the Sooners' rushing king at the 5:34 mark of the 4th quarter against Auburn on a 15-yard run.
The OU junior running back finished the Sugar Bowl with 86-yards and a touchdown. More importantly, Perine has rushed for 4,122 yards during his Sooner career, the most ever in Oklahoma football history.
Oklahoma beat Auburn, 35-19.
Perine will soon decide if he will return for his senior season or enter the N.F.L. Draft.
