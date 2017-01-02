Samaje Perine becomes OU's career leading rusher

Oklahoma running back, Samaje Perine at Big 12 Football Media Days

Hendrickson High School graduate, Samaje Perine entered Monday night's Sugar Bowl needing 83-yards rushing to surpass Oklahoma legendary running back, Billy Sims career rushing record of 4,118 yards.

Perine became the Sooners' rushing king at the 5:34 mark of the 4th quarter against Auburn on a 15-yard run.

The OU junior running back finished the Sugar Bowl with 86-yards and a touchdown. More importantly, Perine has rushed for 4,122 yards during his Sooner career, the most ever in Oklahoma football history.

Oklahoma beat Auburn, 35-19.

Perine will soon decide if he will return for his senior season or enter the N.F.L. Draft.