Report: Kyrie Irving wants to be traded to the Spurs

Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN, Kyrie Irving wants to be traded to the San Antonio Spurs.

Earlier Friday, reports emerged that Irving met with the Cleveland Cavaliers last week and asked to be traded.

While members of the organization are said to be surprised by the request, particularly LeBron James, the last part of the story to break is that one of the few places that he wants to be traded is to the Spurs.

Sources: In the Kyrie Irving meeting with Cavs, one of primary teams raised as a preferred trade destination for him: The San Antonio Spurs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2017

Irving will make about $18.8 million this upcoming season with a raise to more than $20 million the following season and then a little more than $21 million in the final year of his deal.

While LaMarcus Aldridge has one year less on his deal, his contract actually makes the Spurs and Cavs good trading partners if the Cavs wanted to make a deal involving the two players.

But because the Spurs don’t often let their intentions on the free agent market leak, there’s no way of knowing if the Spurs would even be interested in trading for Irving.

What we do know is that the Spurs could make this deal work if they wanted to.

