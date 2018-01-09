Omenihu returns for senior season

(Photo: KVUE)

Texas junior DL Charles Omenihu will return for his senior season at UT.

"First of all, I want to thank everyone who has supported me during the decision-making process. From my family, to my teammates, to the coaching staff, I’ve had all the support I could ask for, and I can’t express how much I appreciate that from everyone. After taking everything into consideration, I've decided to return for my senior season at Texas."

Omenihu is from Rowlett and played in all 13 games for Texas in 2017, starting 12. He had 28 tackles and seven tackles for the loss on the year. He also had a team-high four sacks.

"Although playing in the NFL is a dream of mine, when I looked at the whole picture, I know how much more I can develop both as a player and as a leader, and that’s what I’m looking forward to doing under Coach Herman, Coach Orlando, Coach Giles and Coach McKnight. I’m also on track to earn my degree, which is something that means so much to me, and I know how valuable a degree from UT will be to my future. With that, the win we just had in the Texas Bowl has already started the momentum, and I can’t wait to get into the offseason program and help build the future of this program."

Texas has already lost several players to early entry to the NFL, including linebacker Malik Jefferson and defensive backs Deshon Elliott and Holton Hill.



© 2018 KVUE-TV