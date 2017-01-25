Usain Bolt to lose Olympic gold after teammate caught doping

In a file photo from 2008, Jamaica's 4x100 gold medal winning relay team after the race. (l-r) Usain Bolt, Michael Frater, Asafa Powell, and Nesta Carter. (Photo: Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports)

Usain Bolt will forfeit an Olympic gold won at the 2008 Beijing Games because his Jamaican teammate was caught doping.

Nesta Carter is disqualified from the 4x100 relay that won gold in Beijing after his sample tested positive for the banned substance methylhexaneamine, the IOC announced Wednesday.

The IOC has retested hundreds of samples stored from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics after Russia was found to have run a state-sponsored doping system.

Carter, 31, ran in the prelims and the final in Beijing.

The sanction against Carter wasn't surprising. The Guardian reported last year that Bolt could lose a medal. At the time he said it would be "heartbreaking" but that it's "just one of those things."

USA Today