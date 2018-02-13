KVUE
TV station sorry for P.F. Chang Olympics graphic

WLS 7, an ABC affiliate in Chicago mixed up some graphics and the result was a question of where the Olympics were actually being held. Keri Lumm shares the goof.

Mary Bowerman, USA Today Network , TEGNA 8:16 AM. CST February 13, 2018

A Chicago TV station apologized Monday after a morning news reporter discussed the Winter Olympics which are being held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in front of a graphic for an Asian-themed chain restaurant. 

On Saturday a WLS-TV anchor spoke about the Olympics with an incorrect Olympic ring logo that said "P.F. Chang 2018." On social media, many questioned how the news station could mix up the name of the South Korea host city Pyeongchang with the Asian restaurant chain P.F. Chang. 

Jayme Nicholas, a spokesperson for the network said the graphic was created for a “satirical” segment and was accidentally swapped with another logo during Saturday's segment, the Chicago Tribune reported. Nicholas apologized for the mistake, the Tribune reported. 

P.F.Chang's addressed the confusion, tweeting, "contrary to this broadcast, we’re not hosting the games."

Maybe next year!

© 2018 USATODAY.COM


