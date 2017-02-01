2020 Olympic medals to be made of recycled metal

The transfer to Japan of the Olympics during the closing ceremonies. (Photo: Guy Rhodes, USA TODAY Sports)

TOKYO - Organizers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said Wednesday that it plans to use metal from discarded or obsolete electronic devices to produce the medals awarded to athletes.

Japanese citizens are being asked to donate the devices, and organizers say the program highlights their theme of sustainability and commits “to engage the whole Japanese nation and to offer to everyone the opportunity to play a role in the Games' preparations.”

The committee is aiming to collect as much as eight tons of metal: 40 kg gold, 4,920 kg silver and 2,944 kg bronze. The production process is expected to create two tons of metal to produce the 5,000 Olympic and Paralympic medals. The reason for the low amount of gold being collected goes back to the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm, which was the last time Olympic gold medals were made entirely out of gold. Since then, gold medals have been made from a mix of gold and silver.

Collection boxes will be installed throughout the country in April, with the collection ending when the eight-ton target is reached.

