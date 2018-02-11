NBC apologizes for analyst comment about Japan

Japan's flagbearer Noriaki Kasai and delegation parade during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 9, 2018. (Photo: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA - NBC has apologized for an on-air remark by an Olympics analyst that cited Japan as an example that has been important to South Korea's transformation.

The remark was made by analyst Joshua Cooper Ramo during NBC's coverage of Friday night's opening ceremony of the Winter Games in South Korea. An online petition demanded an apology, and NBC did so on its NBCSN cable network Saturday and formally to the Pyeongchang Olympic organizers.

Japan occupied Korea from 1910 to 1945. Petitioners said anyone familiar with Japanese treatment of Koreans during that time would be deeply hurt by Ramo's remark. They also criticized the accuracy of giving Japan credit for South Korea's resurgence.

NBC said Olympic officials had accepted the apology.

