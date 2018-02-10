Mexican ski team sports Dia de los Muertos unis at Winter Olympics

If any team ever deserved a gold medal for their uniforms, it’s the Mexican ski team at this year’s Winter Olympics.
Rodolfo Dickson, Sarah Schleper, and German Madrazo will sure be easy to spot during the skiing events. The three will compete in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, and freestyle skiing.
And they’ll all be sporting uniforms inspired by Dia de los Muertos.
Check out their attire:
© 2018 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs