Lindsey Vonn runs into travel snag trying to get to Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn of the USA competes during the ladies Super G of the FIS Alpine World Cup on January 13, 2018 in Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria. (Photo: JOHANN GRODER/AFP/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn, one of the most well-known athletes in the U.S. Olympic delegation, has hit a snag in her journey to South Korea.

Vonn wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that she had been sitting on a plane for about two hours but had yet to take off, explaining that "apparently we don’t have the right documents to fly."

"Well hopefully we get to Korea," Vonn wrote. "Apparently we don’t have the right documents to fly??? About 2 hours on the plane so far and just siting at the gate. Some Germans and Italians on the plane too. @lufthansa #canweflynowplease"

Vonn, who won a gold medal at the 2010 Games in Vancouver, has picked up quite a bit of momentum leading up to the Pyeongchang Olympics, winning five of her past eight races.

The opening ceremony for the games is Friday.

Well we are now off the plane... they are trying to find a new plane and hope to take off in an hour...🙈 how many hours, door to door, will it take me to get to Seoul? — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 7, 2018

