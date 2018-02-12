American Chloe Kim closes in on halfpipe gold

Chloe Kim of the United States reacts to her first run score during the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images) (Photo: David Ramos, 2018 Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, SOUTH KOREA (AP) - American teenager Chloe Kim is closing in on a gold medal in women's halfpipe snowboarding.

The 17-year-old from California posted a score of 93.75 during the first of her three runs in the finals, easily topping the field of a dozen riders.

Kim threw down an electric run, throwing in a triple-twisting spin halfway through at sun-splashed Phoenix Snow Park.

Kim was the only rider to post a score over 90 during the first two rounds.

