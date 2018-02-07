Nine Vandergrift Vipers ink Letters of Intent

It was another large class of next level student-athletes to sign letters of intent at Vandegrift High School.

Five of the nine signees will play soccer in college. Camile Carriere and Afrah Kahn will continue as teammates at LSU. Paige Crossman and Gabbie Jones will do the same, but in San Marcos at Texas State University. The 5th member of Jen Hardy's program to sign today was Sabina Federlin. She signed with UT-Dallas.

Three members of Drew Sanders' football program will continue their careers on the college level. Beginning with Oso Ifesinachukwu. The defensive lineman is headed to the Ivy League. Oso signed with Yale University.

Peyton Ausley signed with Arkansas and kicker Alex Stadthaus is headed to Los Angeles to kick for the Southern Cal Trojans.

Rounding out the list of nine Vipers to receive athletic scholarships is Brianna Hale. She will continue her softball career at the University of Dallas.



