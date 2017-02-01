Nine Vandegrift Vipers inked letters-of-intent

National Signing Day was an event at Vandegrift High School. The following student-athletes inked their names on letters-of-intent:

Football:

Jake Helton (preferred walk-on at Kansas State)

Holton Greenfield (West Point, Army)

Alex Fernandes (Texas-El Paso)

Volleyball:

Bella Benoit (Army)

Soccer:

Holly & Kayla Streber (Texas State)

-Haleigh Heath (Abilene Christian)

-Jessica Pikoff (Texas State)

-Elise Sanchez (Emerson College)

Tennis:

Zach Delmonico (Arkansas-Fort Smith)

