Nine Vandegrift Vipers inked letters-of-intent

Football, volleyball, and soccer signees.

Shawn Clynch, KVUE 4:37 PM. CST February 01, 2017

 

National Signing  Day was an event at Vandegrift High School. The following student-athletes inked their names on letters-of-intent:

Football:

Jake Helton (preferred walk-on at Kansas State)
Holton Greenfield (West Point, Army)
Alex Fernandes (Texas-El Paso)

 

Volleyball:

Bella Benoit (Army)

Soccer:

Holly & Kayla Streber (Texas State)
-Haleigh Heath (Abilene Christian)
-Jessica Pikoff (Texas State)
-Elise Sanchez (Emerson College)

Tennis:

Zach Delmonico (Arkansas-Fort Smith)

 

