Nine Vandegrift Vipers inked letters-of-intent

National Signing Day was an event at Vandegrift High School. The following student-athletes inked their names on letters-of-intent:
Football:
Jake Helton (preferred walk-on at Kansas State)
Holton Greenfield (West Point, Army)
Alex Fernandes (Texas-El Paso)
Volleyball:
Bella Benoit (Army)
Soccer:
Holly & Kayla Streber (Texas State)
-Haleigh Heath (Abilene Christian)
-Jessica Pikoff (Texas State)
-Elise Sanchez (Emerson College)
Tennis:
Zach Delmonico (Arkansas-Fort Smith)
(© 2017 KVUE)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs