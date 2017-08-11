NHL 'strongly' opposes Texas' proposed bathroom bill

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman (right) and deputy commissioner Bill Daly (left) recently awarded Dallas the 2018 NHL draft. (Photo: Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports) (Photo: Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports)

The NHL has condemned proposed Texas legislation that would require transgender people to use restrooms based on their birth certificate and not by the gender in which they identify. And the league's deputy commissioner added that the NHL would "reassess" its decision to award the Dallas Stars the 2018 NHL draft should the bill pass.

“We strongly oppose the bill in its original form,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in a statement to Sportsnet this week. “We hope and expect that bill in that form will not be passed into law. We would obviously have to reassess the situation in the event that happens.”

The Dallas Stars also denounced the bill, saying in a statement this week it "strongly opposes any legislation perceived as discriminatory."

The NBA relocated its All-Star Game last season from Charlotte, N.C., as a result of a similarly controversial bathroom bill that was later amended enough for the state to land the 2019 All-Star Game.

