Zeke will play Sunday; stay granted by appeals court

Aug 26, 2017; Arlington, TX: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) on the bench during the second half against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium. (Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

DALLAS -- Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will, in fact, play with the team against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.

Elliott was granted a brief administrative stay by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals Friday morning.

BREAKING: Ezekiel Elliott will play Sunday. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals has granted his motion for a brief administrative stay. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 3, 2017

Last week Judge Katherine Failla denied Elliott a preliminary injunction to his six-game suspension, the punishment handed down by the NFL due to domestic abuse allegations.

Elliott was previously granted a temporary restraining order from the suspension based on questions over fundamental fairness and irreparable harm.

WFAA sports reporter Mike Leslie says Friday's stay isn't granted based on the merits of the case, but on a "we need time to review this" basis by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals.

2nd Circuit: "We note that the issuance of an administrative stay does not constitute a resolution on the merits."



This is "we need time". — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 3, 2017

After last Sunday’s win, Elliott said his camp felt “confident” the running back would play the balance of the 2017 season.

Check back for more on this developing story.

© 2017 WFAA-TV