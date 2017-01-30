Watch: Zeke Elliott tackles fan who ran on the field at the Pro Bowl

A fan is tackled by NFC running back Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys (21) during the second half against the AFC at the 2017 Pro Bowl at Citrus Bowl. Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steve Mitchell, Steve Mitchell)

Ezekiel Elliott was no match for a fan who ran onto the field at Sunday’s Pro Bowl.

The fan -- a scrawny young lad wearing a Superman T-shirt -- sprinted from endzone to endzone, making his way through a pack of NFL All-Stars during the jaunt.

Elliott channeled his inner defender, running in from the sideline to track down the runner and make a form tackle. Don't see tweets below? Go here.

Zeke, playing along with the kid’s harmless run that would undoubtedly end with his escort from the stadium, let him go after the tackle. The next stop on the fan’s adventure was the arms of Dolphins defensive end and AFC Pro-Bowler Cameron Wake, who picked him up and swung him around.

Breaking free again, the fan made his way to the endzone opposite the spot where his journey began -- but not before Elliott could have a little more fun with him. Zeke proved his athletic superiority, racing the fan for about 20 yards before each peeled off in his own direction.

This guy is doing it right. If you're going to run on the field, make sure you've got @EzekielElliott on your side. #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/ggcMfoe77w — Amber Derrow (@amberderrow) January 30, 2017

Security guards took the fan into custody without incident once he made it to the endzone and surrendered.

Elliott’s tackle of the fan on the field wasn’t his only defensive play of the night. He tracked down Kansas City Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill -- who is much faster than the fan -- on a punt return, shoving him out of bounds and getting credit for a tackle.

The AFC won the lowest-scoring Pro Bowl in 18 years, 20-13.

