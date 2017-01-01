Tony Romo throws a touchdown in return against Eagles

Quarterback Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts his first pass of the season as Vinny Curry #75 of the Philadelphia Eagles closes in during the second quarter. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) (Photo: Rich Schultz, 2017 Getty Images)

Tony Romo has made his triumphant return.

Now, don't expect to see him take another snap in a Dallas Cowboys uniform, barring injury.

Romo played one series, throwing four passes, and completing three of them -- leading a touchdown drive that culminated with his 3-yard pass to Terrance Williams to give the Cowboys a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Tony Romo's 1st TD pass of the season?



Absolutely PERFECT. #DallasCowboys https://t.co/d3fRPAuqKU — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2017

Romo's four-pass effort followed a two-drive stint from Dak Prescott. The Cowboys starter threw eight passes, completed four of them, and led a 9-play, 49-yard drive that ended in a field goal, early in the second quarter.

It was Romo's first regular season game action since Thanksgiving 2015 -- a span of 401 days. A broken collar bone against the Carolina Panthers that day ended Romo's 2015 season. That followed a break of the same collar bone in Week 2 of the 2015 season against Philadelphia.

Romo played just four games in the 2015 season.

His broken vertabra, suffered in the third preseason game of this season, put Romo on the shelf for the first 6-10 weeks of the 2016 season. In that span, Prescott stole the starting quarterback job, leading Dallas to a 8-1 start, before Romo conceded the position in a speech on November 16.

Mark Sanchez replaced Romo Sunday, and threw two interceptions on his first three drives of the day.

