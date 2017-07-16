Former Longhorn RB D'Onta Foreman arrested in Austin

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 04: D'Onta Foreman #33 of the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 4, 2014 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2014 Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Texans rookie and former University of Texas Longhorn RB D'Onta Foreman was arrested in Austin early Sunday on gun and marijuana charges, according to multiple reports.

According to the University of Texas Police Department, officers responded to a report of a marijuana smell coming from three cars parked outside San Jacinto residence hall shortly after 12 a.m. July 16.

According to a statement provided to KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Foreman "was arrested for Unlawful Carrying of Weapons and Possession of Marijuana" after marijuana and a handgun was found in one of the vehicles. Six other suspects were cited for possession of marijuana and released, the UTPD statement said.

The Texans released the following statement in a tweet:

"The Texans are aware of a situation involving D'Onta Foreman. We are gathering additional information and will have no further comment."

Statesman reporter Brian Davis received the following statement from an attorney who represents Foreman:

Here's a full statement from an Austin attorney who represents Texans RB D'Onta Foreman. pic.twitter.com/np4fOLW5Pt — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) July 16, 2017

Foreman was chosen as the Texan's third round pick in the 2017 draft. Foreman had 2,028 yards rushing with 15 touchdowns as a junior for the Longhorns last season and won the Doak Walker Award given to the country's best running back.

Related: Texans select Vandy LB Cunningham, Texas RB D'Onta Foreman

© 2017 KHOU-TV