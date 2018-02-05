Super Bowl selfie kid: Ryan McKenna is a star after halftime dance with Justin Timberlake

(Photo: Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS -- He’s going to be the most popular kid in school…

Social media went wild when Justin Timberlake danced with a kid in the stands during the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday night.

The boy made sure to snap a selfie of the big moment.

But who is this new social media sensation?

TwinCities.com has identified him as Ryan McKenna, a 7th grader from Massachusetts.

“It was already crazy to be at the Super Bowl in the first place,” Ryan told TwinCities.com. “Then all of a sudden I’m up on the jumbotron and everyone is talking about me. I can’t believe it.”

