Super Bowl 52 broke lots of records

Quarterback Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates following victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4, 2018. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.)

MINNEAPOLIS - Super Bowl 52's high scoring affair made a big dent on the record books with a total of 29 Super Bowl records being set or tied in Minneapolis.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, New England's 33 points was the most-ever scored by a losing Super Bowl team.

New England and Philadelphia combined 1,151 yards broke the record for most total yards in a game. New England broke the record for most total yards in a game with 613 and most passing yards with 500.

It was also the first time that there was only one punt in the Super Bowl between the two teams, according to Elias.

And if it looked like there was a lot of missed point after attempts, that's because there was. The four missed PAT conversions between the two teams broke another record.

Super Bowl 52 also tied 12 more records including most field goals in a Super Bowl (5), the most first downs (54) and most total touchdown passes (7).

17 Super Bowl records set in Super Bowl LII, according to Elias Sports Bureau

Most Games – 8, Tom Brady

Most Games, Head Coach – 8, Bill Belichick

Most Passes, Career – 357, Tom Brady

Most Completions, Career – 235, Tom Brady

Most Passing Yards, Career – 2576, Tom Brady

Most Passing Yards, Game – 505, Tom Brady

Most Touchdown Passes, Career – 18, Tom Brady

Most Games, Team – 10, New England

Most Points, Game, Losing Team – 33, New England

Most First Downs Passing, Game, Both Teams – 42, New England vs. Philadelphia

Most Total Yards, Game, Team – 613, New England

Most Total Yards, Game, Both Teams – 1,151, New England vs. Philadelphia

Most Passing Yards, Game, Team – 500, New England

Most Passing Yards, Game, Both Teams – 874, New England vs. Philadelphia

Fewest Punts, Game, Team – 0, New England

Fewest Punts, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England vs. Philadelphia

Most Missed PAT Conversions, Game, Both Teams – 4, New England vs. Philadelphia

12 Super Bowl records tied in Super Bowl LII

Most Passes, None Intercepted, Game – 48, Tom Brady

Most Field Goals, Game, Both Teams – 5, New England vs. Philadelphia

Most First Downs, Game, Both Teams – 54, New England vs. Philadelphia

Most Passes, Game, Both Teams – 93, New England vs. Philadelphia

Most Touchdown Passes, Game, Both Teams – 7, New England vs. Philadelphia

Fewest Times Sacked, Game, Team – 0, Philadelphia

Fewest Times Sacked, Game, Both Teams – 1, New England vs. Philadelphia

Fewest Punt Returns, Game, Both Teams – 0, New England vs. Philadelphia

Fewest Yards, Punt Returns, Game, Both Teams – 0, New England vs. Philadelphia

Fewest Fumbles, Game, Team – 0, Philadelphia

Fewest Fumbles Lost, Game, Team – 0, Philadelphia

Most Missed PAT Conversions, Game, Team – 3, Philadelphia

