Chewing gum or a cough drop: What did Pink spit out before singing Super Bowl national anthem?

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 7:26 PM. CST February 04, 2018

On Super Bowl Sunday, Pink powered through the flu (the FLU!) to deliver a STELLAR rendition of the National Anthem before kickoff.

But before she sang the first notes of the Star Spangled Banner, the camera caught her getting rid of... something.

Naturally, the internet was NEEDED to know:

Lots of people thought it was gum:

Others pointed out that she's sick and LOGICALLY, it would be a cough drop.

There was also this random theory of it being hair (??):

After the moment, some have called it the highlight of the night:

Regardless, no flu could hold Pink down!

UPDATE: 

After the Internet blew up with speculation, Pink herself tweeted out the answer, putting the debate to rest.

So, there you go!

