99-year-old Vikings fan is going to the Super Bowl

Ninety-nine-year-old Millie Wall saw a pretty epic ending at her first Vikings game. Now, she's been given tickets to the Super Bowl. (Photo: Lou Raguse, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - At 99 years old, Millie Wall may be one of the Vikings' biggest fans.

That's why the team surprised her with playoff tickets to see them play New Orleans at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Some more stills of Millie... her section cheered when she got there. She says she's overwhelmed and the experience is awesome. (stills from @wildmediabill video) pic.twitter.com/dgZaQmji3B — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) January 14, 2018

Millie cheered on her team in what ended up being one of the most miraculous buzzer-beating wins in team history.

But that's not all. The Vikings confirmed Sunday that Millie is getting tickets to another big game: Super Bowl LII.

How's that for a 100th birthday present?

99 years old and first Vikings game. Millie is having a blast! pic.twitter.com/MiYdrZe319 — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) January 14, 2018

WATCH: Millie perfects her SKOL chant

© 2018 KARE-TV