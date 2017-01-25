Kennebunk's Don Crisman packs up for 51st Super Bowl trip

KENNEBUNK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — For many people, attending a Super Bowl is a bucket list item.

For Kennebunk's Don Crisman, that was checked off the list back in 1967 when he entered the stadium gates at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California for Super Bowl I.

He hasn't missed the big game since. In fact, he is one of just three members remaining in the "Never Miss a Super Bowl Club."

That tradition will continue in Houston as Crisman and the crew head to NRG Stadium to see the Patriots and Falcons play in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5.

Crisman's home is like a museum. It is full of memorabilia from the past 50 years. Everything from photographs and hats to jerseys and footballs.

He says one of his favorite items is a Super Bowl XLIX championship hat signed by that game's hero: Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.

