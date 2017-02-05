GAME BLOG: Falcons dominating Patriots, up 28-3

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. (Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports, Matthew Emmons)

It's Super Bowl Sunday!

The AFC Champion New England Patriots are set to take on the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons to see who will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy at NRG Stadium.

For play-by-play updates, be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Matt Musil, KHOU 11 Sports Reporter Daniel Gotera and KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Jason Bristol.

3RD QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN COLEMAN!!!!!!



MattyIce❄️ ➡️ Coleman for the score!



NE 3 | ATL 28 #SB51 pic.twitter.com/Ki4zWVw6UK — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Patriots desparately trying to keep Falcons out of endzone ... a TD here .... and this thing might be over. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Former UH star Elandon Roberts makes the tackle ... but Falcons come right back with big strike. Ryan to Gabriel to NE 28. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 Note to sports teams that play inside roofed stadiums please don't ever shoot off fireworks!The smoke takes forever to clear out! — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#Patriots force a #RiseUp 3-and-out.



BIG Edelman return.



And the Pats have the ball near midfield! #SB51 — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017

HALFTIME

AMAZING halftime show! Lady Gaga is such a performer!!! What a production from start to finish! #SB51 pic.twitter.com/3XmNobPye4 — Mia Gradney (@MiaGradneyKHOU) February 6, 2017

You can feel the heat from the flames 🔥 even in 600 section #khou11 pic.twitter.com/PHDLFINgMr — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga and NRG Stadium just put one of the best half time spectacles in Super Bowl history. #khou #HouNews — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 6, 2017

#SB51 Only Lady Gaga could make a grand entrance like this. What do you think HOUSTON? Thumbs up? Photos courtesy: @USATODAYsports pic.twitter.com/TXVrI93n86 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) February 6, 2017

Roof opening here at NRG for the halftime show pic.twitter.com/5xlz7o7BJI — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 6, 2017

2ND QUARTER

#KHOU11 #SB51 This crowd is stunned. Falcons up 21-0 with 2:21 left in first half. That was an 82 yard pick six for Alford ... Wow!! — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Defensive holding against the Falcons ... that's three straight .. and keeping the Pats drive alive. Wow — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SuperBowl Defensive holding on Falcons again ...... gives the Pats a first down — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 The Houstonians in the crowd .... haven't seen QB play like this in years ....... — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Ryan to Hooper for the TD and the Falcons have ignited the Atlanta fans at NRG. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Falcons going no huddle and Patriots reeling .... — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Falcons have outplayed Patriots so far .. and start with good field position ... again. Atlanta up 7-0 with 10:37 left in 2nd — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Falcons defense holds .. and Patriots to punt ... and Falcons get it at their own 38 yd line — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

The Atlanta defense has come to play today. #khou #SuperBowlLI — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 6, 2017

EAT FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE 🆓



NE 0 | ATL 7#SB51 https://t.co/Zpk35ACon1 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 6, 2017

Falcons strike first!



TOUCHDOWN FREEMAN! pic.twitter.com/UncBxCN8tt — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 5 play drive .. Julio, Julio, Devonta, Devonta & Devonta. Falcons go up 7-0 with 12:15 left in 2nd qtr — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

Blount on the carry.

Blount with the FUMBLE.



This @AtlantaFalcons D came to play! #SB51 https://t.co/EbZRVrlf2E — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017

No panic on #Patriots sideline. Brady, McDaniels calmly looking at tablet — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Fumbled by Blount and recovered by Falcons at their own 29. with 14:08 left in 2nd qtr. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

Turnover #1: Falcons recover — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 6, 2017

On field radio reporter Boselli notes Falcons Jake Matthews Houston-area product struggling right now in pass protection #SuperBowl #khou11 — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 6, 2017

1ST QUARTER

#KHOU11 #SB51 The Patriots have not scored in the first quarter of any of their Super Bowl appearances & after 1st qtr it's 0-0. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 6, 2017

#KHOU11 #SB51 Ryan sacked by Branch ... and Falcons punt to Patriots 9 yd line .. Edelman returns to 18 yd line — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 5, 2017

#KHOU11 #SuperBowl Jarrett with the big sack on Brady and Pats punt to Atlanta 12 yd line. Still no score .... 5:08 left in 1st — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 5, 2017

SACK!



Upshaw gets to Brady! pic.twitter.com/BAEhmvrbnW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 5, 2017

#KHOU11 #SuperBowl2017 The Woodlands product Danny Amendola gets his first catch of the game ..... — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 5, 2017

PRE-GAME:

41 and his lovely wife have arrived #SB51 pic.twitter.com/0FGVeujEir — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 5, 2017

Is this outfit #1? https://t.co/DWVTlGZmL3 — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) February 5, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence lands in Houston & stops for Bar-B-Q before heading to #SuperBowl at NRG Stadium. #khou11 https://t.co/GSZgseGLBo — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 5, 2017

Inactives for #SB51:



Nick Williams

Terron Ward

Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Dashon Goldson

Josh Keyes

Wes Schweitzer

DJ Tialavea pic.twitter.com/yudgGdQYuG — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 5, 2017

Here she comes! Lady Gaga on the field at NRG. What are you hoping to see during today's #SB51 halftime show? https://t.co/EOmkk5LKrt pic.twitter.com/cKKt6JkaRM — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) February 5, 2017

