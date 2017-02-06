Lt. Gov. Patrick asks Texas Rangers to assist in locating lost Brady jersey

AUSTIN - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has requested the Texas Rangers help in locating a jersey reported stolen by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after Super Bowl LI.

Brady said that the jersey he worse when leading the Patriots to a miraculous comeback against the Atlanta Falcons had disappeared in the locker room at NRG Stadium. New England defeated Atlanta 34-28 in the Super Bowl. Houston police are already investigating.

"In Texas we place a very high value on hospitality and football. Tom Brady's jersey has great historical value and is already being called 'the most valuable NFL collectable ever.' It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas. I've called Colonel Steve McCraw to ask that the Texas Rangers work with the Houston Police Department on this case,” Patrick said in a statement. ”I'm a Texans and Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state and I don't want anything to mar that victory. Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail."

Brady joked with the media after the game and on Monday morning that he expects to see it on eBay soon. He did confirm Monday that it had not been located.

Tom Brady on his missing Super Bowl jersey: "If it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know." https://t.co/WooDNlCLvn pic.twitter.com/x3qmh3pgNj — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2017

