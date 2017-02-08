After great turnout, Houston could regularly host future Super Bowls

Outside of the George R. Brown Convention Center ahead of Super Bowl LI. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - The head of Houston’s Super Bowl host committee said he and other leaders are trying to land the next available Super Bowl.

Ric Campo, Chairman for the Super Bowl 51 Host Committee, told KHOU 11 on Wednesday afternoon that he told the NFL Houston is interested in hosting the 2022 game.

Houston proved last week it can more than handle and entertain the 1.3 million people that came to the downtown events at Discovery Green and the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The sticking point might be NRG Stadium.

The next four Super Bowl games are all being held in new or remodeled stadiums.

Campo says local leaders need to constantly look at how to stay competitive, not only to stay in the regular Super Bowl rotation, but also to land top businesses and talent.

“Where are we, what’s going on, where’s the puck gonna be when I get there, the football when the guy’s there in the end zone,” said Campo. “Is it gonna be there? And if we’re not doing that as a community, we’re not gonna be competitive in anything whether it’s a Super Bowl or whether it’s landing another big company to move here.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, both before and after the game, asked the mayor how he felt about hosting another Super Bowl.

The mayor says he’s all for it.

