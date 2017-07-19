Dallas police have suspended investigation into bar fight involving Elliott

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) before the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

Dallas police have suspended their investigation into a bar fight allegedly involving Ezekiel Elliott last weekend after failing to reach the victim.

"Dallas detectives made several attempts to contact the victim through various ways but at this time have not been able to make contact," police said. "To date no witnesses have come forward to provide any additional information about this incident.

Elliott was reportedly present during a fight at Clutch Bar & Restaurant in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Sunday night.

WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez learned Wednesday, though, that the victim gave police an old address and the wrong phone number, according to police sources. Those sources said witnesses weren't cooperating with the investigation.

Sources says DPD will most likely suspend Dallas Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott's case. They can not find the victim and witnesses not cooperating. — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) July 19, 2017

Sources say victim in Ezekiel Elliott's case gave police an old address and wrong number. DPD has not been able to find him to do interview. — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) July 19, 2017

The department later publicly confirmed the suspension.

Police said earlier this week that, while Elliott was present at the time a patron was assaulted at the Uptown bar, there was nothing connecting him to the assault. A friend of the victim said Elliott was at the bar but wasn’t near his friend when he was found with a broken nose. Police did get a warrant for video from inside Clutch Bar, but video didn't show the incident in question.

Sources say Dallas Police did get a warrant for video at the Clutch Bar in Zeke Elliott case, but video did not show the incident. — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) July 19, 2017

No one was arrested in the incident.

Elliott remains under NFL investigation for an alleged string of domestic assaults in July of last year. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week that there was a “growing sense” that Elliott would face a brief suspension stemming from that incident.

No charges were filed in that case and Elliott has cooperated with the league’s investigation.

© 2017 WFAA-TV