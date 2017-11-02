Reports: Texans fear Deshaun Watson suffered torn ACL

Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans warms up on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) (Photo: Otto Greule Jr, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are holding out hope that their high-flying offense hasn't taken a devastating hit.

The team fears that rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament at practice Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Watson is expected to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, per the report.

The No. 12 overall pick in the NFL draft out of Clemson, Watson took over for Tom Savage midway through the Texans' season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and hasn't looked back. He is tied for the NFL lead in passing touchdowns (19) with the Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, while Houston leads the NFL in scoring with 30.7 points per game.

Savage is the only other quarterback on the active roster and is expected to resume his role as starter.

The Texans host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

