LIVE UPDATES | NFL Draft Day 2017

CLEVELAND - It's finally here!
Thirty-two teams will look to improve their rosters during Thursday's NFL Draft. Cleveland fans will especially be on edge as they wait to see if the Browns will improve on defense by taking Myles Garrett with the first overall pick, or stay loyal to local quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
Whatever happens, WKYC will have all the updates. Here, you'll find a running list of every pick.
Round 1
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. Chicago Bears (from San Francisco): Mitchell Trubisky, QB, UNC
3. San Francisco 49ers (from Chicago): Soloman Thomas, DE, Stanford
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Leonard Fornette, RB, LSU
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
6. New York Jets: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
7. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
8. Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
9. Cincinnati Bengals: John Ross, WR, Washington
10. Kansas City Chiefs (from Buffalo): Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
11. New Orleans Saints: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
12. Houston Texans (from Browns through Philadelphia Eagles): Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
13. Arizona Cardinals: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Washington Redskins
18. Tennessee Titans
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Detroit Lions
22. Miami Dolphins
23. New York Giants
24. Oakland Raiders
25. Houston Texans
26. Seattle Seahawks
27. Kansas City Chiefs
28. Dallas Cowboys
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Atlanta Falcons
32. New Orleans Saints (from Patriots)
