Live updates: Cowboys vs. Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The Dallas Cowboys host the white-hot Green Bay Packers in an NFC Divisional round matchup at AT&T Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing out of his mind, throwing 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions over Green Bay's seven-game winning streak. But he'll be without his No. 1 receiving option in Jordy Nelson, who was ruled out of Sunday's game with a rib injury.

The Cowboys, of course, are the No. 1 seed in the conference, and are coming off of two weeks' rest.

