Live updates: Cowboys vs. Packers

WFAA Sports Staff , WFAA 7:05 PM. CST January 15, 2017

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The Dallas Cowboys host the white-hot Green Bay Packers in an NFC Divisional round matchup at AT&T Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing out of his mind, throwing 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions over Green Bay's seven-game winning streak. But he'll be without his No. 1 receiving option in Jordy Nelson, who was ruled out of Sunday's game with a rib injury.

The Cowboys, of course, are the No. 1 seed in the conference, and are coming off of two weeks' rest.

Follow WFAA Sports' coverage from the stadium below or here.

 

