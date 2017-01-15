Live updates: Cowboys vs. Packers

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The Dallas Cowboys host the white-hot Green Bay Packers in an NFC Divisional round matchup at AT&T Stadium Sunday afternoon.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing out of his mind, throwing 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions over Green Bay's seven-game winning streak. But he'll be without his No. 1 receiving option in Jordy Nelson, who was ruled out of Sunday's game with a rib injury.
The Cowboys, of course, are the No. 1 seed in the conference, and are coming off of two weeks' rest.
COWBOYS vs. PACKERS: Stats | Play-by-play | Gameview
