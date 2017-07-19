Jones on players' off-field issues: ‘Your actions impact an entire team'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones watches rookie minicamp at The Star at Cowboys World Headquarters. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

FRISCO, TEXAS - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed a recent spate of off-the-field issues for his players after a media event at The Star in Frisco Tuesday.

“I think the biggest message is not one that has to be stated,” he said. “And that is that your actions impact an entire team, [they impact] an entire fanbase. There’s a lot of responsibility there.

“To the team, I think it’s a reminder of the interest that’s in your actions and your behavior.”

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a “late-night incident” at an Uptown Dallas bar Sunday night. His involvement -- specifically whether or not he threw a punch that injured another person -- is under investigation.

Elliott is also still under investigation for an alleged July 2016 domestic violence incident involving his ex-girlfriend. Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said there was a “growing sense” Zeke would face a short suspension stemming from that investigation.

Jones’ comments Tuesday came after a ceremony for a new Baylor Scott & White therapy center at the Cowboys’ world headquarters. In a press conference at the event, he said he didn’t want to speculate on a possible suspension for Elliott.

The 21-year-old star running back isn’t the only Cowboy who’s found himself in hot water this offseason.

Defensive lineman David Irving has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Cornerback Nolan Carroll, who was acquired at the beginning of the offseason, was arrested in May for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested at a Fourth of July celebration in Frisco for aggravated assault after backing his car into a woman and brandishing a rifle.

TMZ released video Tuesday morning of wide receiver Terrance Williams apparently engaging in a foot race with a friend outside a Dallas strip club.

With training camp just days away, the Cowboys’ owner hopes his players will be reminded to be smart off the field.

“The message is pretty simple, and it’s the one that you would naturally see: Try to think about your activities when you’re involved in them,” he said.

