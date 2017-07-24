Cowboys camp chronicle 2017: Fans go nuts for first practice

A Cowboys fan and his son at training camp in Oxnard, Calif. (Photo: WFAA)

Follow the action from Oxnard, Calif. as the WFAA Sports team covers Dallas Cowboys training camp. Training camp runs from July 23 until Aug. 18, with a visit to Canton, Ohio starting Aug. 2 before the Hall of Fame game Aug. 3.

Monday, July 24

Photos: Day 1 of Cowboys training camp

The autograph session is a madhouse

How do you make a crowd of grown adults go absolutely bonkers? Put a sharpie in the hand of a star Dallas Cowboy... Throngs of fans went wild at the prospect of an autograph from one of their favorite players.

It's the little things

Adorable alert: @dallascowboys FB Keith Smith helps a young fan with her shoe after practice. #WFAACowboys pic.twitter.com/4cwRAtPiUZ — Landon Haaf (@LandonHaaf) July 25, 2017

Dez puts in 'five weeks of work'

Dez Bryant talked to the media for almost 30 minutes after practice Monday afternoon, joking that he put in "five weeks of work." He still found the time to sign autographs for military service members.

Dez spoke on his maturation process in his lengthy time with the media:

"I had an older guy tell me once, 'You’ll get it over time.' That’s for any young guy that’s having any type of situations, you’re going to get it over time.

"I wish I had a couple years back, I would say that. This opportunity is everything because it’s a short window, and you want to make the most out of it.

"You will look back, I feel like anybody I don’t care who you [are], I bet Jerry Rice, I bet Randy, I bet Randy, I bet all those great guys wished they could do certain things different. Just take advantage of it. Take advantage of the moment. Take advantage of the time, like just take advantage of all the good stuff that comes with the National Football League."

'Road to the Super Bowl' starts here?

Oxnard Mayor Pro Tem Carmen Ramirez unveiled a "Road to the Super Bowl" road sign during Monday's opening ceremony at training camp.

The road sign -- which may stay up in Oxnard -- is for Cowboys Way, the same street where The Star in Frisco is located.

More legal trouble

The Dallas Cowboys released wide receiver Lucky Whitehead in the wake of his arrest for allegedly stealing from a Virginia gas station in June, according to public arrest records.

A warrant is now out for his arrest after he missed a July 6 court date.

Lucky Whitehead:

"I didn't even know about that."

(Any truth to it?)

"I don't know what's going on."

(Ever heard about it?)

"No." pic.twitter.com/OII5EbGKe0 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) July 24, 2017

Prince William County arrest records show Whitehead was arrested for shoplifting and petit larceny June 22 in Manassas, Va. after taking food and drinks from a gas station there.

The first day of practice is here!

The Cowboys have their first walkthrough Monday morning and the first full practice this afternoon.

Sunday, July 23

1-on-1 with Jerry Jones

We heard Jerry put his spin on the team's issues during the opening press conference earlier Sunday, but Dale got a chance to talk to him about the team one-on-one during Sunday night's Sports Special.

Dale <3 Rod Stewart

Dale sang the praises of musician Rod Stewart during a Facebook Live chat.

"I'm like a little teenage girl when he starts singing, I really am," he said. See the full video -- complete with some of his preferred funeral playlist -- below or here.

State of the Team

Jerry Jones delivered his 29th iteration of the "State of the Team" press conference late Sunday morning local time, defending his star running back in a domestic violence investigation against him.

“I’ve reviewed everything and there is absolutely nothing -- not one thing -- that has anything to do with domestic violence,” he said. “I really don’t want to answer any more [than that].”

Read more from the opening press conference here.

Saturday, July 22

Joe Trahan ran into Cowboys fan and Oxnard native Gino Deleon, who has the Cowboys' star on one of his teeth.

#Cowboys fan Gino Deleon of Oxnard putting his fandom where his mouth is, with the Cowboys star on his tooth. That's his daughter Laryssa with some sauce for Cole Beasley. #CowboysCamp #SuperFans A post shared by Joe Trahan (@joetrahan_tv) on Jul 22, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

The Cowboys paid their annual visit to Pt. Mugu Naval Air Base Saturday, where fans greeted them and players signed autographs.

The #Cowboys touch down in California and we'll share 12-year old Naomi's special moment with @Dak.

Next on @wfaasports pic.twitter.com/TldClz1XGv — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) July 23, 2017

