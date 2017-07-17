Cowboys WR says his dog was stolen for ransom money

Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead and his dog, Blitz. Photos: Getty Images, @luck2fast on Instagram

A Dallas Cowboys player’s Blitz is missing -- and, unfortunately, this time it’s not an indictment on the team’s defensive line.

Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead posted on Instagram Sunday that his pitbull puppy, Blitz, was stolen for ransom money while Whitehead was out of town.

Don't see Instagram posts below? Go here.

“I've taken some time to collect my thoughts on this subject matter, and it's very heartbreaking to say that Blitz has been stolen from my home last Sunday,” Whitehead wrote. “While out of town, Blitz was being taken care of by a close friend at my house and someone broke in and took him.”

“Whomever stole Blitz has contacted my phone numerous times, demanding ransom money. I strongly advise you to stop and return my boy safely before it gets any worse!”

He asks anyone who knows of his dog’s whereabouts to contact him immediately.

WFAA is attempting to obtain more information from police on the alleged break-in. The station has also reached out to the Cowboys for comment and has not yet received a response.

Whitehead got Blitz from Kings and Queens Bullies -- the same breeder where Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard got his pitbull pup -- this offseason. Blitz even has his own Instagram account, @blitz2fast, which has more than 5,600 followers.

Check out Whitehead’s other posts about Blitz below:

@blitz2fast🐶 , huge thanks to @kingsandqueensbullies for their phenomenal customer service and level of professionalism. I couldn't be happier with my boy !!! A post shared by Lucky Whitehead (@luck2fast) on May 13, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Incase you having a bad day !!!! 😂😂 go follow young blitz @blitz2fast A post shared by Lucky Whitehead (@luck2fast) on May 22, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

My new mascot @blitz2fast growing FAST!! #Luck2Fast #AirBlitz 🏈🐶⭐️ A post shared by Lucky Whitehead (@luck2fast) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

🦁🦁 @blitz2fast 😂😂😂 I love him & he hates me A post shared by Lucky Whitehead (@luck2fast) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

© 2017 WFAA-TV