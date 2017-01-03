Texas Tech QB headed for NFL Draft

TEMPE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 10: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II #5 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders warms up before the college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium on September 10, 2015. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty IMages, 2016 Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - In a move that may surprise fans, Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II declared for the NFL Draft Tuesday morning. The NCAA’s leading passer in 2016 was ranked as the fifth-best quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft class, according to ESPN.com’s Mel Kiper, Jr.

Mahomes has started at Texas Tech since late in his freshman season. Since that time, he’s thrown for more than 12,000 yards and 114 touchdowns. He also broke multiple school, conference and Football Bowl Subdivision records this year when he threw for 819 yards on 52-88 passes against Oklahoma.

“After talking with Coach (Kliff) Kingsbury and my family, we feel this is the best decision for me moving forward,” Mahomes said Tuesday. “Thank you to the fans, for their continued support through the good times and the bad. They have made me love this university.”

Mahomes faces an uphill battle heading into the NFL Draft as other record setting quarterbacks at Texas Tech have struggled to find any foothold in the league. Kingsbury was selected as a sixth-round pick in 2003 and B.J. Symons was picked in the seventh-round a year later. Neither produced much in the NFL.