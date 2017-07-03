The Shipley legacy continues at Texas

Jordan and Jaxon Shipley finished their careers as  #1 & #3 respectively in career receptions in UT football history.Their father, Bob is a retired successful high school football coach. He is now Tom Herman's Director of High School relations. One portion of his job involves social media, in particular Twitter. Bob Shipley is a strong follow, he delivers priceless coaching and parenting lesson one tweet at a time.

