The Shipley legacy continues at Texas
Jordan and Jaxon Shipley finished their careers as #1 & #3 respectively in career receptions in UT football history.Their father, Bob is a retired successful high school football coach. He is now Tom Herman's Director of High School relations. One portion of his job involves social media, in particular Twitter. Bob Shipley is a strong follow, he delivers priceless coaching and parenting lesson one tweet at a time.
Shawn Clynch, KVUE 10:19 PM. CDT July 03, 2017
